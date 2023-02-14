Three more charged in connection with two linked homicides: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has charged three more people in connection with two homicides they believe are linked, bringing the total to six people charged.

On Tuesday, police announced it had charged Jordon Elvin McFadyen, 27. Rory Shane Nash, 39, and Eyan Douglas Ballantyne, 33, in connection with the deaths of Carl George Wescoupe and Lee James Boulette.

Wescoupe, 40 was found dead in a hotel suite at the Manwin Hotel on Jan. 29, while Boulette, 40, was found dead at a home in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue on Feb. 1. Police allege the two incidents were not random.

McFadyen and Nash have both been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the deaths of Wescoupe and Boulette, while Ballantyne has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in Wescoupe’s death.

Kurtis Joseph Dilallo (39), Robert Shawn Murdock (31) and Ernest John Young (54), were previously arrested and all charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with both deaths.

None of the charges against the six accused have been proven in court. They have all been detained in custody.