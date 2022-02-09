Three more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa as hospitalizations drop

Three more people have died of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the city's public health unit reported Wednesday, as hospitalizations from the virus continue to dip.

The new deaths bring the city's pandemic death toll to 723 people.

The number of residents being treated in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection continues to decline, with OPH reporting 48 cases in hospital on Wednesday, down from 50 on Tuesday and 58 on Monday.

There are seven people in ICUs, down from nine on Tuesday.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital:

CHEO: Four patients

Montfort Hospital: 20 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 29 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 72 patients

OPH reported 211 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, which is believed to be an undercount of the true level of infection in the city due to restrictions on testing.

Provincewide, Ontario reported 2,059 people in hospital and 449 in the ICUs, both drops from Tuesday's totals.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 1 to Feb. 7): 131.8 (down from 135.1)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 2 to Feb. 8): 12.4 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.89

Known active cases: 1,635 (-133)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 48 residents of Ottawa hospitals on Tuesday being treated because of an active COVID-19 infection, down from 50 on Tuesday.

There are seven people in ICU, down from nine.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 2

20-29: 0

30-39: 1 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 0

50-59: 3 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 10 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 14 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 15 (2 in ICU)

90+: 3

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 910,335 (+639)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 859,864 (+3,822)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 523,257 (+3,797)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent (+1)

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 24 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 26 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 40 in hospital, 7 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

14 long-term care homes

22 retirement homes

23 hospital units

11 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.