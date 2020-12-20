The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says three more people with COVID-19 have died.

WECHU reported 117 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Sunday.

A woman in her 70s in the community, a man in his 80s from a long-term care home, and a woman in her 80s from a long term care home have passed away.

The health unit has reported triple-digit cases for a week straight. A record-high 243 cases was reported on Friday.

Here’s the breakdown of the new cases:

7 cases are outbreak related

4 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is community acquired

105 cases are still under investigation

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 5,734 confirmed cases of the virus since the onset of the pandemic, including 4,570 people who have recovered.

The WECHU says there are 1,066 active cases. There are 74 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 14 in the ICU.

There are 33 outbreaks in the region, another retirement home and school have experienced outbreaks since Friday.

12 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes

13 workplace outbreaks including 8 at agriculture facilities in Leamington and Kingsville

3 community outbreaks

2 school outbreaks

3 hospital outbreaks

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 98. Sixty-one deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.