The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three additional deaths and 32 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday.

Two people who died were from the community – a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s. A woman in her 90s in a long-term care home also passed away.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 376 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,816 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,177 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

10 are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 are related to outbreaks

7 are community acquired

10 are still under investigation

WECHU says 263 cases are considered active. There are 42 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and seven people are in the ICU.

There are 12 outbreaks in the region, including four at LTC and retirement homes, four at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says high-risk health-care settings can start registering their staff for COVID-19 vaccination. An online form is expected to be available starting Tuesday.

According to the WECHU website on Tuesday morning, 24,519 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the region so far. Out of those doses, 1,537 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 11,491 have received both doses of the vaccine.