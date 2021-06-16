Three more Manitobans with COVID-19 died in Ontario hospitals in May: Shared Health

Three additional Manitobans with COVID-19 have died in Ontario hospitals in May, according to Shared Health.

This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths of Manitobans receiving care outside of the province to seven.

The most recent deaths include two men in their 60s, who were transported to Ontario hospitals on May 25 and 30. The other death was a woman in her 50s transported on May 18.

Shared Health said these deaths will be reflected in the province’s official COVID-19 death count in the coming days. As of Tuesday, 1,104 COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

Twenty-four Manitobans are currently being treated out-of-province for the virus, with 23 in Ontario and one in Alberta.

Since May 18, 57 patients requiring critical care have been transported to health-care facilities in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Twenty-six patients have returned.

According to Shared Health, Manitoba hospitals are still straining to handle the number of COVID-19 positive patients requiring care, so out-of-province transports remain an option, despite recent lower case counts.