Three more people arrested in connection with Espanola shooting; 10 people now face charges

Three more people have been charged by the Ontario Provincial Police in connection with a January shooting in Espanola.

The new charges bring to 10 people who have been arrested in connection with the incident. The shooting took place Jan. 21 on Albert Street in the community around 10 a.m. One person was sent to hospital with series injuries, but survived the attack.

Police made more arrests May 4, 2021, as a result of the ongoing investigation, three more people were arrested and charged. A 39-year-old Espanola resident is charged with three counts of drug possession and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

A 42-year-old Espanola resident is charged with firearms trafficking and failing to comply with a release order. And a 30-year-old resident of Sables-Spanish Rivers Township is charged with obstructing a peace officer.

All three have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on July 5.

The first arrests in the case took place the day of the shooting. Three suspects were arrest in Lively after fleeing the scene and charged with attempted murder and break and enter.

Four more people were charged April 23, and were charged with several offences, including armed robbery, assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise and using a firearm while committing a crime.

"The investigation remains ongoing with members of the OPP Manitoulin Detachment Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in collaboration with the Centre of Forensic Sciences," police said Wednesday.

