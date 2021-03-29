Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury, health unit reports

Three more people have died from COVID-19, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Monday, bringing to 19 the number of fatalities linked to the pandemic.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers sincere condolences to the families, friends, and caregivers affected by these losses and throughout this difficult time," the health unit said in a news release.

A recent spike in cases – many linked to highly contagious variant strains of COVID – has put the area in lockdown. Another 46 cases were added over the weekend, bringing the area's total case count to 1,378.

The health unit urged residents to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19. Those measures include:

- Stay home: remain at home except for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care service, for exercise, or for essential work or school.

- All non-essential travel should be avoided. Area residents are being exposed to the virus through travel outside our region. Stay in the area of your home community or stay in the region.

- Get tested for COVID-19 if you have any symptoms.

- The vaccine is highly recommended for all eligible individuals.

- Learn more about vaccine safety and make an informed decision to choose to get vaccinated when the time comes.

- Practise physical distancing, because any close contact could be a possible exposure to COVID-19.

- Continue to work remotely, where possible.

- Masks or face coverings must be worn in all indoor public places in Sudbury and districts.

- Masks or face coverings should also be worn in other settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

- Wash your hands often and when visibly dirty for 15 seconds.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm or a tissue, throw the tissue away and wash your hands.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

- Monitor and screen for symptoms of COVID-19.

- Avoid contact with people who are sick.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call the health unit at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200. Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high, and your patience is appreciated.