Three more Winnipeg communities now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

Adults living in three more Winnipeg communities have been added to Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list.

On Tuesday morning, the province announced the communities of River East South, St. Vital North and Seven Oaks East have been added to the eligibility list. Anyone 18-years-old or older living in the communities, or anyone who works a specified job in the communities, can book an appointment to get the shot.

The specified jobs include:

kindergarten to Grade 12 schools;

child-care providers;

food-processing facilities;

grocery or convenience stores;

gas stations;

public health inspectors or workplace safety and health officers; or

Anywhere that serves food (e.g., restaurants or food banks).

Vaccine appointments for a supersite can be booked by calling 1-844-626-8222 or by booking online.

The province said there are 14 communities in total that are eligible for the vaccine. A map showing which communities are included in the eligibility can be found on the Province of Manitoba's website.

This is a developing story. More to come.