Three more Winnipeg Jets games postponed due to attendance restrictions

More Winnipeg Jets games have been postponed due to current capacity restrictions on attendance.

The NHL announced Tuesday that three games involving the Jets will be postponed until later in the season, “due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities.”

The games involving Winnipeg include a New Year’s Eve game in Calgary against the Flames, a home game against the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 8 and a home game against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 10.

Makeup dates have not yet been announced.

Manitoba’s public health orders for indoor ticketed sporting events currently limit gathering sizes to 50 per cent of the capacity of the space or 250 people, whichever is lower.

The NHL has postponed 70 games this season and started its holiday break on Dec. 23 due to COVID-19 cases among players and coaches. Play is set to resume Tuesday.

-With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and The Associated Press