Three mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says routine monitoring for West Nile Virus (WNV) has identified three additional positive mosquito pools in the region.

There have now been a total of six positive pools in Windsor and Essex County this year.

Certain types of mosquitoes spread WNV, a potentially serious infection to humans. So far in 2023, WECHU says no human cases of WNV have been identified in the area. However, the positive mosquito pools are an indicator that the virus is in the community.

“While residents of Windsor and Essex County enjoy outdoor activities this summer, it is important for everyone to remember to protect themselves from mosquito bites”, said Dr. Aloosh, WECHU medical officer of health.

Here are some simple tips to help protect individuals from mosquito bites:

Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin, or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skin. Always read and follow label directions.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Remove any standing water in places such bird baths, buckets, old tires, pet water dishes and gutters around your property.

Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.

Call 311 or your local by-law enforcement for standing water observed in your community.

WECHU, along with each municipality, will continue to monitor for WNV activity. The 2023 larviciding program will continue throughout the summer season, along with the investigation of standing water complaints and the distribution of educational materials. For more information on WNV, please visit the WECHU's WNV page. For mosquito-borne disease surveillance data, please visit www.wechu.org/reports/mosquito-surveillance.

Data is updated every Friday.