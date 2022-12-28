Three motorists charged with driving on a closed highway during storm
Three motorists have been charged with driving on closed highways in Grey Bruce during a weather event.
According to a news release from Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), it happened on Dec. 23, while many counties across Southwestern Ontario, including Grey Bruce County, were hit with an extreme weather event.
Police said the event saw emergency responders fielding hundreds of calls for service and triaging stranded motorists and other weather-related calls.
During the course of their duties, Grey Bruce OPP charged three motorists with driving on a closed highway. The Highway Traffic Act states that it is an offence to drive on a closed highway, with motorists facing a $110 fine with three demerit points upon conviction.
OPP want to remind motorists that highway closures during a weather event are for the safety of everyone.
“Not only is it against the law to drive on a close highway, but by doing so you put your own life, and the lives of first responders at risk. Please obey road closed signs, and refrain from travelling if you don't have to during extreme weather events,” OPP said.
