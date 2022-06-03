Three motorists charged with stunt driving in six hours: OPP

A police officer charged three people with stunt driving in Springwater and Clearview townships within six hours on Thursday.

Huronia West OPP said an officer patrolling Clearview Township caught a driver speeding 131 km/h in an 80 km/h zone shortly before 6 p.m.

A 41-year-old man from Bradford faces stunt driving offences.

At 8:30 p.m., a 26-year-old Stayner motorist was allegedly clocked speeding 169 km/h in the same area by the same officer.

And a 47-year-old Collingwood man was also charged with stunt driving after the officer said the driver was travelling 51 km/h over the speed limit just before midnight on Highway 26 in Springwater Township.

All three drivers face a 30-day licence suspension and will have their vehicles impounded for 14 days.