Three motorists charged with stunt driving within three hours on Cambridge road

Regional police have charged three people with stunt driving within three hours on the same Cambridge road.

The traffic unit says one officer clocked three drivers going 120 km/h, 110 km/h, and 104 km/h on McQueen Shaver Boulevard Tuesday. The listed speed on the road is 60 km/h.

One driver had a G1 licence while another driver already had a suspended licence, according to police.

All three drivers were charged with both speeding and stunt driving.

Back in July of 2021, police charged five motorists with stunt driving in one night.