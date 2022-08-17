Three motorists charged with stunt driving within three hours on Cambridge road
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
Regional police have charged three people with stunt driving within three hours on the same Cambridge road.
The traffic unit says one officer clocked three drivers going 120 km/h, 110 km/h, and 104 km/h on McQueen Shaver Boulevard Tuesday. The listed speed on the road is 60 km/h.
One driver had a G1 licence while another driver already had a suspended licence, according to police.
All three drivers were charged with both speeding and stunt driving.
Back in July of 2021, police charged five motorists with stunt driving in one night.
-
Serious assault investigation closes section of Higgins Avenue: Winnipeg policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has closed a section of Higgins Avenue due to an ongoing investigation.
-
Sask. man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter to make court appearanceThe man charged with the alleged abduction of his daughter is set to make a court appearance in Regina on Wednesday morning regarding bail.
-
One person sent to hospital after east Windsor house fireOne person was taken to hospital after a house fire in east Windsor.
-
Leduc County driver killed in crash with mooseA driver hit a moose in a fatal crash in Leduc County over the weekend, Mounties say.
-
4 brush fires in Surrey believed to be deliberately set: RCMPSurrey Mounties are investigating a string of brush fires they believe were deliberately set.
-
Suspicious death in Winnipeg's North End prompts homicide investigationWinnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a North End home.
-
Toronto mayor 'concerned' about daycares not opting into $10 a day programToronto Mayor John Tory is expressing concern that more childcare centres in the city haven’t opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of the Sept. 1 deadline.
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat beltsGeneral Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
-
Warnings issued for B.C.'s South Coast amid brief heat waveMuch of the B.C.’s South Coast is under a heat warning with temperatures expected to soar.