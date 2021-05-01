Three N.S. men face charges related to drug trafficking investigation

Police in Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia have charged three people in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, the RCMP's Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury Street Crime Enforcement Units arrested and charged three people with drug offences, Police seized a quantity of cocaine and cash.

A 20-year-old man from Pictou County is facing a charge of trafficking cocaine, while a 46-year-old man and 51-year old man, both from Antigonish County, are facing charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing.