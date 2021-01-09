Nova Scotia has announced three new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the province’s total number of active cases to 31.

According to the province’s website, 1,334 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

Nova Scotia Health says two cases are in the Central Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case, and the other is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. That person is self-isolating.

One case is in the Eastern Zone and related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person in that case is a student at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., who lives on campus. They are self-isolating.

"We can see from our case numbers that Nova Scotians and university students returning to our province are doing a good job following the public health protocols and orders," said Premier Stephen McNeil in Saturday’s media release. "I thank everyone for staying vigilant. This is how we contain the virus and protect the health of our fellow citizens."

The province added that students returning from anywhere except Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland are encouraged to use their online self-assessment tool and book tests throughout their isolation period.

N.S. COVID-19 TESTS

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,154 tests on Friday.

Nova Scotia has done 248,815 tests. There have been 1,529 cumulativeconfirmed cases of COVID-19, and 65 total deaths.

There is no onein hospital due to COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female, and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 87 cases

Central Zone: 1258 cases

Northern Zone: 112 cases

Eastern Zone: 72 cases

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Jan. 24, 2021.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: