Three new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, active cases at lowest level since June 2020

Ottawa Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, while the number of active cases in the capital is at the lowest level in more than a year.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 27,679 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 591 deaths.

The three new cases in Ottawa on Friday follows five new cases on Thursday and 11 cases on Wednesday. Ottawa Public Health removed one case from the total on Tuesday, but the open data report showed one new case in Ottawa.

There are 63 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. That's the lowest number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since June 26, 2020, when there were 66 active cases.

Across Ontario, there are 200 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Public Health Ontario reported 41 new cases in the Waterloo region, 23 in Toronto and 21 in Peel Region.

There were 284 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Thursday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step Two of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 30.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 24 to June 30): 4.6 (down from 5.8)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 25 to July 1): 0.5 per cent (down from 0.7 per cent June 23 to 29)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.66

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of July 2:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 731,735 (+3,540)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 302,943 (+31,586)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 79 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 36 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 976,570

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is the lowest it's been since June 2020.

There are 63 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 76 active cases on Thursday.

OPH reported that 16 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 27,025.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported two people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, down from three on Thursday.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 1

70-79: 0

80-89: 1

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,634 (+1)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 393 (+24)

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 33

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 23

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 52 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,693 (+12)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 87 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,283 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,556 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (6,223 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,231 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,631 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,323 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,958 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,092 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Five new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

No outbreaks in child care and school spaces

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.