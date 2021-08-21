Three new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.; seven cases total
Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
One case is a person in their 30s, another is a person in their 20s, as well as a person between 10 and 19 years old.
All three individuals recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada. Contact tracing is complete, and the individuals are self-isolating.
There are two flight exposure notifications related to the cases.
- WestJet flight WS330 from Toronto to Charlottetown on Thursday, August 19
- Air Canada flight 634 departing Toronto on August 19 and arriving in Charlottetown August 20
Anyone who travelled on either flight is advised to monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any symptoms develop, visit a testing clinic.
Prince Edward Island currently has seven active cases of COVID-19 and has had 224 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Information about the province’s COVID-19 cases is available online.
Islanders are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and every Island resident 12 and older who wants to be immunized will have an opportunity to receive the vaccine in 2021.
Information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine roll out and appointment booking information is available online.