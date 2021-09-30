Three new cases on Prince Edward Island, nine cases remain

Prince Edward Island is announcing three new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

One person is in their 70s and recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada and the other two are in their 60s. Those cases are under investigation.

There are new public exposure notifications:

Giant Tiger (475 Granville Street, Summerside) on Friday, September 24 from 10:30 am to 11:00 am

St. Malachy’s Parish (42 Anderson Road, Kinkora) on Sunday, September 26 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am

Kinkora Community Centre (45 Anderson Road, Kinkora) on Sunday, September 26 from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Anyone who was at these locations during these times should monitor closely for symptoms and if any develop, even if they are mild, visit a drop-in testing site.

There is a flight notification related to one of the cases.

Anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 8332 which left Toronto on Saturday, September 26 and arrived in Charlottetown on Sunday, September 27, should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any develop, visit a drop-in testing site.

Prince Edward Island currently has nine active cases of COVID-19 and has had 299 positive cases since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday, September 25, 93.6 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 86.2 per cent received two doses.