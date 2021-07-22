Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, but net increase of zero
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The health unit says there was a net increase of zero cases from yesterday, but three cases were reported but due to routine data clean up.
WECHU says 14 cases are currently active:
- 2 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
- 12 non-VOC cases are active
Three people who have tested positive for the virus are in hospital.
There is one workplace outbreak in the region.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,851 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,402 people who have recovered.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 435 people.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 1 case is travel related
- 1 case is a close contact of a confirmed case
- 1 case is still under investigation.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 284,034 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 46,157 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 237,877 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 521,911 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 76.6% of WEC adults have received at least 1 dose
- 80.5% of adults in Ontario have received at least 1 dose
- 65.2% of WEC adults are fully vaccinated
- 65.6% of adults in Ontario are fully vaccinated
.