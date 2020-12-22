The University of Windsor has today confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19 on campus.

These latest cases are unrelated to each other or previously reported campus cases.

“The individuals are self-isolating and all appropriate protocols and cleaning measures have been taken,” a news release from UWindsor said. “The University continues to work with and support the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit as needed. There is no additional risk to the campus community at this time.”

The university has been following a remote learning model with most classes being held online this past semester. The school says it will continue following that model when classes resume Jan. 7.

Offices will close Dec. 23 and reopen Jan. 4 with most staff working remotely.

The University of Windsor will provide updates on its website.