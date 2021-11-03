Three new COVID-19 cases, testing declines in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting just three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the second day in a row of single-digit counts.

The two single-digit days follow a week of counts in the low to mid-teens. Wednesday's total also lowers the seven-day moving average to 10.1 from 11.6 – matching a low not seen since mid-October, and previously before the fourth wave.

The region now has a total of 14,512 cases and 246 deaths, with 14,154 cases resolved leaving 112 active.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 67.1 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 77.3 per cent of hospitalizations and 75 per cent of deaths.

There are two active outbreaks in area schools or day care facilities, at Wilberforce Public School and at Waddling Duck Daycare.

The London Health Sciences Centre reports it is caring for nine patients with COVID-19, an increase of one in the last 24 hours.

For the week ending Oct. 30, the MLHU reports 5,974 tests were done in the region, with 1.6 per cent testing positive – compared to a provincial positivity rate of 1.5 per cent.

The number of tests has been declining steadily for five weeks after peaking at more than 7,000 tests in a week in late September.

Meanwhile the province announced Wednesday it is expanding eligibility for third vaccine doses, with some able to book as soon as Saturday.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 15 new, 85 active, 4,726 total, 4,547 resolved, 94 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – 33 active, 2,420 total, 2,360 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – eight new, 48 active, 3,069 total, 2,965 resolved, 49 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 28 active, 2,343 total, 2,248 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – six new, 35 active, 4,200 total, 4,094 resolved, 71 deaths

Across the province, Ontario health officials reported 378 new cases and five more deaths linked to COVID-19.