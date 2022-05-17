Three new COVID-19 deaths, 229 high-risk cases reported in Windsor-Essex over five days

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new deaths and 229 new high-risk COVID-19 cases over the past five days.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 623 people. One woman in her 70s from the community, one woman in her 80s from the community and one man in his 80s from a long-term care home were the latest deaths.

WECHU says out of the new cases:

77 were reported on May 13

41 were reported on May 14

47 were reported on May 15

32 were reported on May 16

32 were reported on May 17

Windsor-Essex has a total of 229 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 26 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, including three cases in the ICU. That is a decrease compared to 32 on Thursday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

13 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

9 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

1 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

3 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED