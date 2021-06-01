Three new COVID-19 deaths, 232 new cases in Manitoba Tuesday

Manitoba health officials announced three new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 1,056.

All three deaths were in the Winnipeg area. One was a woman in her 50s, the other two were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, both linked to the B.1.1.7 variant.

Manitoba also added 232 new cases; however, six cases were removed due to a data correction, bringing the total to 51,316.

The five-day test positivity rate is 12 per cent province-wide and 13.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

Of the new cases, Winnipeg had the highest with 168, while 36 came from the Southern Health Region. There were 13 cases in the Northern Health Region, 10 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, and five in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Manitoba currently has 4,333 active cases and 45,927 people have recovered.

There are 229 people in Manitoba hospitals with active COVID-19, including 51 people in ICU. Another 76 people are no longer infectious but still require care, including 21 in intensive care.

Shared Health said seven COVID-19 patients in ICU were admitted on Monday, while another three were transferred out of Manitoba to Ontario hospitals in London, Thunder Bay, and Sudbury.

Two other patients were transferred back from Ontario.

Thirty-seven patients are being treated outside of the province; 36 in Ontario and one in Saskatchewan.

Six Manitobans have now returned from Ontario.

On Monday, 2,396 tests were completed, bringing the total to 772,477 since February 2020.

Manitoba has 11,204 total variant of concern cases and 2,594 are active. Seventy-one deaths have been linked to variants.

Of the variants, 6,152 are unspecified, 4,889 are the B.1.1.7 variant, 110 are P.1 variant cases, 35 are the B.1.351 variant, three are the B.1.617, eight are the B.1.617.1, and seven are the B.1.617.2 variant.