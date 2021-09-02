Three new COVID-19 deaths, 36 new cases announced in Manitoba Thursday

Manitoba health officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 36 new COVID-19 cases.

The deaths included a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg Health Region linked to the Delta variant and a man in his 80s linked to an unspecified variant of concern, while the third death was a man in his 70s from Winnipeg not linked to a variant of concern.

One of the deaths was first reported on Wednesday. There have been 1,192 COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba since the pandemic began.

Of the 36 new COVID-19 cases announced Thursday, 24 were in people not fully vaccinated, the province said.

Thursday’s new cases include

Two in the Interlake-Eastern health region (one not fully vaccinated);

Nine in the Northern health region (eight not fully vaccinated);

Three in the Prairie Mountain health region (two not fully vaccinated);

Seven in the Southern Health region (four not fully vaccinated); and

15 in Winnipeg (nine not fully vaccinated).

Since March 2020, 58,793 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Manitoba. Fifteen cases have been removed due to a data correction. There are 430 active cases and 57,171 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 2.4 per cent, while it is 1.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

There are 70 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 27 have active COVID-19 cases. There are 15 Manitobans receiving intensive care for COVID-19; three have active cases.