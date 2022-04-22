Three new COVID-19 deaths, 61 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new deaths, 149 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 62 hospitalizations on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 607 people. The latest deaths were two men and one woman in their 80s from long-term care or retirement homes.

Windsor-Essex has 409 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 62 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Friday, including two cases in the ICU. That is an increase compared to 58 on Thursday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

27 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

11 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

7 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

8 Community Outbreaks

1 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED