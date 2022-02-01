Three new COVID-19 deaths, 69 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths, 115 new high risk cases and 69 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 551 people.The latest deaths are two men from the community, in their 70s and 90s, and one woman in her 90s from a long-term care or retirement home.

WECHU says due to the recent surge in Omicron cases and changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

The region has 1,179 active cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

There are 69 people in hospital with the virus on Tuesday, including 13 cases in the ICU. That’s down from 96 cases reported on Monday. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ slightly depending on the time of reporting.

Windsor Regional Hospital reported 54 people with COVID in hospital on Monday. WRH says 36 are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 20 are fully vaccinated and 16 are unvaccinated. There are 10 COVID patients in the ICU – nine are being primarily treated for the virus. Seven are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

According to Erie Shores Healthcare on Tuesday, there are 14 patients with COVID in hospital. Seven patients are being primarily treated for the virus. Four COVID patients are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated.

At Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare on Monday, there were four vaccinated in-patients with confirmed COVID-19.

74 OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

26 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

10 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

23 Community Outbreaks

15 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED