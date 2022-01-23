Three new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations continue to rise in Ottawa on Sunday

Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa, while Ottawa Public Health is reporting a rise in COVID-19 related hospitalizations this weekend.

The health unit reported three new deaths and 293 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is an underestimate of the true number of people with COVID-19 due to the testing criteria.

On Sunday, there were 93 people in Ottawa hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 87 hospitalizations on Saturday. There are 14 people in the intensive care unit.

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 has increased from 65 last Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for active COVID-19. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa's hospitals do not report COVID-19 statistics on weekends. Here is a breakdown of the hospitalizations in Ottawa hospitals as of Friday:

Ottawa Hospital – 169 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19

Montfort Hospital – 47 patients admitted who have COVID-19

Queensway Carleton Hospital – 62 patients admitted to QCH have tested positive for COVID-19

CHEO – Six patients in hospital with COVID-19

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 15 to 21): 238.9 (down from 247.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Jan. 14 to 20): 20 per cent (up from 19.7 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.84 (down from 0.87)

Known active cases: 3,605 (-104)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 93 people in Ottawa hospitals on Sunday with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 87 people on Saturday.

There are 14 people in the ICU, up from 11 on Saturday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 5 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 10 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 14 (3 in ICU)

70-79: 26 (5 in ICU)

80-89: 26 (2 in ICU)

90+: 8

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 904,733 (+988)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 838,290 (+1,280)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 487,559 (+6,687)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 84 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 36 in hospital, 9 in ICU (Last updated on Friday)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 33 in hospital, 6 in ICU (Last updated on Friday)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 18 in hospital, 7 in ICU (Last updated on Friday)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 22 in hospital, 7 in ICU (Last updated on Friday)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 22 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Last updated on Friday

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 158 in hospital, 7 in ICU (Last updated on Friday)

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

*The EOHU says it is working on a new reporting system. Figures are as of Jan. 21, 2022.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

24 long-term care homes

44 retirement homes

37 hospital units

54 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH paused reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of Jan. 2.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.