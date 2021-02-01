Manitoba is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the death toll to 832.

The new numbers were revealed during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Two of the deaths were in the Southern Health Region, men in their 70s and 80s, and are linked to an outbreak at Heritage Life Personal Care Home in Niverville.

The third death is a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg, not linked to an outbreak.

Manitoba also reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, though the province also removed two previous cases due to a data correction.

Since March 2020, 29,651 total COVID-19 cases have been reported in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More to come.