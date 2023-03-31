Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health is urging people to take steps to reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19, influenza and RSV, as respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the community.
The health unit reports COVID-19 levels remain "very high", according to wastewater surveillance, while influenza and RSV levels are low and similar to last week.
Three more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19 this week. The twice-weekly COVID-19 update shows 66 new cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa since Tuesday.
There are 18 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active case of COVID-19, including one person in the ICU.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
- The Ottawa Hospital: 37 patients (as of March 31)
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 8 patients (As of March 29)
- Montfort Hospital: 4 patients (As of March 27)
- CHEO: 4 patients (As of March 31)
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 90,962 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 1,037 deaths.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 23 – 29): 14.6
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 9.7 per cent
- Known active cases: 303
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated March 27
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,518
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,782
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 616,614
- Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 340,778
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 85 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 59 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 35 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 13 in hospital, 4 in ICU (as of March 28)
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU (As of March 28)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of March 28)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 2 in ICU (As of March 27)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, o in ICU (As of March 30)
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations
- 1 in a hospital
- 3 in long-term care homes
- 7 in retirement homes
- 4 in group homes
INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS
No current influenza outbreaks
OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS
- 2 in long-term care homes
- 3 in retirement homes
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.