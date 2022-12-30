iHeartRadio

Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays


Undated photo of hospital beds. (Photo by Pixabay/Pexels)

Three more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19, as the virus continues to circulate in Ottawa this holiday season.

In its first update on COVID-19 since before Christmas, Ottawa Public Health reported 264 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and three new deaths.

There are currently 25 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, including three in the intensive care unit.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

  • The Ottawa Hospital: 56 patients
  • Queensway Carleton Hospital: 12 patients
  • Montfort Hospital: 14 patients
  • CHEO: Six patients

On Thursday, Ottawa Public Health warned Ottawa is still seeing high levels of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 circulating in the community.

"Wearing a well-fitted mask is still important when in any crowded and/or indoor public setting – like shopping malls or theatres. The same goes for getting your flu vaccine & staying up to date on your recommended COVID-19 vaccines," OPH said.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 87,788 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 985 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

  • COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec. 5-11): 25
  • Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 14.4 per cent
  • Known active cases: 509

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Dec. 28

  • Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 924,827
  • Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,564
  • Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 613,194
  • Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 324,877
  • Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
  • Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent
  • Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent
  • Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 36 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

  • Eastern Ontario Health Unit: (no update until Jan. 4)
  • Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU (last update on Dec. 20)
  • Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 21 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
  • Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)
  • Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU (no update until Jan. 5)
  • Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 86 in hospital, 0 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

  • 6 in hospitals
  • 9 in long-term care homes
  • 13 in retirement homes
  • 1 in congregate care facilities
  • 1 in supported independent living
  • 6 in a group home

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

  • 1 in a retirement home

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS

  • 1 in long-term care homes
  • 1 in schools
  • 2 in a retirement home

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard

