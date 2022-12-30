Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays
Three more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19, as the virus continues to circulate in Ottawa this holiday season.
In its first update on COVID-19 since before Christmas, Ottawa Public Health reported 264 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and three new deaths.
There are currently 25 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, including three in the intensive care unit.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
- The Ottawa Hospital: 56 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 12 patients
- Montfort Hospital: 14 patients
- CHEO: Six patients
On Thursday, Ottawa Public Health warned Ottawa is still seeing high levels of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 circulating in the community.
"Wearing a well-fitted mask is still important when in any crowded and/or indoor public setting – like shopping malls or theatres. The same goes for getting your flu vaccine & staying up to date on your recommended COVID-19 vaccines," OPH said.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 87,788 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 985 deaths.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec. 5-11): 25
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 14.4 per cent
- Known active cases: 509
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Dec. 28
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 924,827
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,564
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 613,194
- Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 324,877
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 36 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: (no update until Jan. 4)
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU (last update on Dec. 20)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 21 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU (no update until Jan. 5)
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 86 in hospital, 0 in ICU
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations
- 6 in hospitals
- 9 in long-term care homes
- 13 in retirement homes
- 1 in congregate care facilities
- 1 in supported independent living
- 6 in a group home
INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS
- 1 in a retirement home
OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS
- 1 in long-term care homes
- 1 in schools
- 2 in a retirement home
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.