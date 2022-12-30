Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over the Christmas holidays

Three more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19, as the virus continues to circulate in Ottawa this holiday season.

In its first update on COVID-19 since before Christmas, Ottawa Public Health reported 264 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and three new deaths.

There are currently 25 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, including three in the intensive care unit.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 56 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 12 patients

Montfort Hospital: 14 patients

CHEO: Six patients

On Thursday, Ottawa Public Health warned Ottawa is still seeing high levels of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 circulating in the community.

"Wearing a well-fitted mask is still important when in any crowded and/or indoor public setting – like shopping malls or theatres. The same goes for getting your flu vaccine & staying up to date on your recommended COVID-19 vaccines," OPH said.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 87,788 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 985 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec. 5-11): 25

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 14.4 per cent

Known active cases: 509

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Dec. 28

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 924,827

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,564

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 613,194

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 324,877

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 36 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: (no update until Jan. 4)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU (last update on Dec. 20)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 21 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU (no update until Jan. 5)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 86 in hospital, 0 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

6 in hospitals

9 in long-term care homes

13 in retirement homes

1 in congregate care facilities

1 in supported independent living

6 in a group home

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

1 in a retirement home

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS

1 in long-term care homes

1 in schools

2 in a retirement home

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.