Three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over the weekend
Three more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19.
In its twice-weekly COVID-19 update, Ottawa Public Health reported a rise in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, but a decline in the positivity rate.
The seven-day average positivity rate is 12 per cent, the lowest rate since mid-September. The positivity rate was 15.9 per cent last week.
There are 29 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 28 last Friday. There are two people in the ICU.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
- The Ottawa Hospital: 71 (down from 83 patients)
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 13 patients
- Montfort Hospital: 20 patients (as of Nov. 9)
- CHEO: Two patients
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 90 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 85,895 total cases of COVID-19, including 956 deaths.
Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater signal shows a decline in the COVID-19 activity level in the community, according to the latest statistics.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 7-13): 22.22
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 15.9 per cent
- Known active cases: 450
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Nov. 7.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 923,306
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,630
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 606,755
- Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 283,320
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 31 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 19 in hospital, 4 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 16 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 31 in hospital, 4 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 81 in hospital, 1 in ICU
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations
- 9 in hospitals
- 6 in long-term care homes
- 19 in retirement homes
- 3 in group homes
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.