Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Chatham-Kent: CKPH

Chatham-Kent Public Health is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths in its weekly update.

The health unit publishes weekly updates on Wednesdays, capturing the most recently completed surveillance week (Sunday to Saturday period).

The death toll in Chatham-Kent has reached 85 people since March 2020.

There were 63 new COVID-19 cases in the region over the past week and 9,184 total confirmed cases throughout the pandemic.