Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa in latest snapshot; flu positivity on the rise

Ottawa Public Health continues to report deaths from COVID-19 in the capital, with three residents having died since Friday.

The latest public health data show 968 residents of Ottawa have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 358 of them in 2022.

The amount of COVID-19 circulating in the community appears to be decreasing, with a steady decline in the viral signal detected in the city’s wastewater through November. The testing positivity rate for COVID-19 is also on the decline.

The trend comes as influenza rates have been increasing. OPH data show a flu testing positivity rate of 27.5 per cent for the week ending Nov. 26., up from 23.4 per cent for the week ending Nov. 19. OPH reported 78 new lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Ottawa last week.

The pre-COVID three-year average for testing positivity for this time of year is 2 per cent.

OPH is reporting 18 residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from 25 one week prior. There are four residents in intensive care, up from three one week ago.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 67 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 15 patients

Montfort Hospital: 14 patients (as of Nov. 28)

CHEO: One patient

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 86,371 total cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 968 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 21-27): 20.1

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 10.9 per cent

Known active cases: 300

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Nov. 28.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 923,947

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,044

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 609,247

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 302,417

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 33 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 in hospital, 4 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 89 in hospital, 1 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

7 in hospitals

3 in long-term care homes

6 in retirement homes

2 in group homes

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

1 in a long-term care home

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.