Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa over the weekend

Ottawa Public Health is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over the weekend.

In the Tuesday update of the health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard, OPH says 862 residents of Ottawa have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The number of residents in hospital because of an active infection is on the decline, as is the number of outbreaks in congregate living spaces and hospitals.

The number of residents in hospital because of an active infection dropped to 19 in Tuesday’s report, down from 26 on Friday. Two people are in intensive care.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 86 patients (down from 89 on Friday)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 22 patients (down from 28 patients on Friday)

Montfort Hospital: Six patients (down from 11 patients on Friday)

CHEO: Four patients (up from one patient on Friday)

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared in the last four days, but the total number of outbreaks is down to 45 from 51 on Friday.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, there have been 79,751 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 862 deaths. OPH reported 237 new lab-confirmed cases on Tuesday.

The wastewater signal has dropped significantly this month according to the most recent data.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 8 – 14): 56.8 (down from 75.4)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 13.4 per cent

Known active cases: 891 (-89)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Aug. 15

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 920,347

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 886,272

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 588,933

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 64 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 20 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 6 in hospital, 1 in ICU (as of Aug. 9)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 91 in hospital, 2 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, Aug. 12):

9 long-term care homes

24 retirement homes

13 hospital units

1 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.