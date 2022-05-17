Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths in the city.

This brings the pandemic’s death toll to 797 residents of Ottawa since March 2020.

The number of residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest level since early March, with 11 patients. No one from Ottawa is in intensive care because of an active case of COVID-19.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 44 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 10 patients

Montfort Hospital: 11 patients (As of May 16)

CHEO: Two patients

OPH reported 34 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, there have been 72,796 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 797 deaths.

The COVID-19 viral signal in Ottawa’s wastewater continues to decline. The seven-day mean viral signal is at its lowest level since March 26.

Ontario health officials reported 11 new deaths in the province on Tuesday, nine of which were directly caused by COVID-19. There are 1,345 patients in hospital across Ontario due to COVID-19, including 165 patients in intensive care.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 9 to 15): 46.1 (down from 47.7)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 15): 11 per cent

Known active cases: 729 (-86)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated May 16.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,525

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 880,837

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 576,065

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 26 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 65 in hospital, 1 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

8 long-term care homes

14 retirement homes

7 hospital units

2 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.