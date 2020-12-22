As the city and province nears the Dec. 26 shutdown, Greater Sudbury reported three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

One of the new cases is travel related, another is a result of close contact with a confirmed case and the source of infection for the third case is unknown.

There are currently nine active cases in Public Health Sudbury & Districts' coverage area, and 257 cases since the pandemic began in March.

The area moved back into the green/protect designation on Monday, but will move with the rest of the province into lockdown on Boxing Day for 14 days.

Also Tuesday, the Timiskaming Health Unit reported one new positive case of COVID-19 in the northern part of the District of Timiskaming. The case, number 44 since the pandemic began, is under investigation and the individual is self-isolating.

Contact tracing is underway, the health unit said, and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.