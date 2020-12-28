The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming three new positive cases of COVID-19, with two people in hospital as a result.

The cases now make 64 in the health unit's coverage area. All three are in the northern part of the District of Timiskaming.

The source of infection for the new cases, which were reported Dec. 27, is under investigation.

"One individual is self-isolating and two individuals are hospitalized," the health unit said. "Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified."

Please see the health unit's website for more information.