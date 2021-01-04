Public Health Sudbury & Districts reported three new COVID cases on Monday, all in residents in the Sudbury area.

The new cases brings to 288 cases in the health unit's coverage area since the start of the pandemic. The source of infection for all three new cases is under investigation.

The three positive tests follow seven infections reported Jan. 2 in Sudbury, and an outbreak at St. Joseph's Village on Jan. 1 after a staff member tested positive.

Greater Sudbury was in the green/protect zone before a province-wide lockdown was declared for 14 days on Boxing Day.