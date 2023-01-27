Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa
Three more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19.
Ottawa Public Health announced the deaths in its twice-weekly update on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa. A total of 116 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa since Tuesday.
The health unit says monitoring indicators are "continuing to paint an encouraging picture of our overall situation", with COVID-19, influenza and RSV indicators decreasing over the last week .
"The layers of protection we’ve all used throughout these winter months are still helpful in reducing the spread of these viruses," the health unit said on Twitter.
"Wearing high-quality & well-fitted masks, staying home when sick & getting your vaccines (flu & COVID-19) help keep you & our community safe."
There are 30 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 32 on Tuesday. There are two people in the ICU.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
- The Ottawa Hospital: 75 patients (as of Jan. 27)
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 9 patients (As of Jan. 27)
- Montfort Hospital: 7 patients (As of Jan. 27)
- CHEO: 8 patients (As of Jan. 27)
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 89,106 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 1,007 deaths.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 16 to 22): 24
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 15.2 per cent (Jan. 15)
- Known active cases: 474
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Jan. 23
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,425
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,857
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 615,551
- Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 334,757
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 85 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 59 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 35 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU (as of Jan. 24)
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 12 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Jan. 24)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 in hospital, 2 in ICU (As of Jan. 24)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Jan. 24)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 114 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Jan. 26)
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations
- 5 in hospitals
- 5 in long-term care homes
- 11 in retirement homes
- 1 in a rooming house
INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS
- 1 in a long-term care home
OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS
- 4 in long-term care homes
- 2 in retirement homes
- 1 in a hospital
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.