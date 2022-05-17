Three new forest fires confirmed in the northeast

Hot and dry weekend weather conditions did little to alleviate the fire hazard in the northeast.

In a release late Sunday night, the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services for the northeast region said the three fires were confirmed late Saturday in the following areas:

Chapleau 5 is under control at 1 hectare. 10 km east of the junction of Hwy 101 and 129.

Sudbury 13 at 4 hectares, is 3 kilometres east of Sellwood. The fire is not under control.

North Bay 7 is 15 kilometres west of Latchford, measuring 3.5 hectares, and is not under control.

And, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has an implementation order in effect that began Monday at 7 a.m. for the Shining Tree area due to extreme fire activity.

The order said it requires the evacuation of affected areas and restricts access and use of roads and crown lands until further notice.

Travel, use and access to the following areas are restricted: Highway 560 from Meteor Lake Road east to Grassy Road, Nabakwasi Road, all activities within Churchill, Connaught, Miramichi, Asquith Townships, and parts of Garibaldi and Sheard Townships.

The order said no one can enter the areas unless authorized by a travel permit from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry.

To obtain a travel permit, contact the Timmins District office at 705-465-1218.