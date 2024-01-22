Three new housing developments proposed in Doon

Kitchener councillors have given preliminary approval to two housing developments in the city’s Doon neighborhood and pushed a decision on a third to a council meeting next month.

Collectively, the three proposals would see 202 new homes built in the area.

Both of the decisions made by the planning committee on Monday still need to be ratified at a Feb. 12 council meeting. The developments will also need site plan approval from the city before construction can begin.

Concerns raised in Lower Doon

At 86 Pinnacle Dr. in Lower Doon, a proposal to build a 16-unit stacked townhouse is being met with opposition by some residents who say it doesn’t fit with the character of the historic neighborhood.

“This development would start a new precedent that cannot be undone,” resident Barbara Thomas told the committee Monday. “Every developer will want the same, massive building blocks and huge walls beside historical homes.”

A proposed backyard parking lot with space for 22 cars, along with the height of the planned three-story development, are among residents’ primary concerns.

“It will be the widest, the tallest, the deepest, the most massive building on the street,” another delegate said.

Meanwhile, Nelson Chukwuma, president of the Conestoga College students association Conestoga Students Inc., said the project would provide much needed housing in the area.

“As Conestoga College maintains a strong presence in Lower Doon, students face challenges in finding housing near campus. This proposal, while small, offers additional housing near campus, but it is also suitable for a range of demographics outside students to contribute to a diverse housing supply for all,” Chukwuma said. "Unfortunately, not all people seem in favour of inclusive communities that ensure housing options are equitable."

City staff are recommending council approve the bylaw amendments necessary for the development to be built.

“This is an opportunity to redevelop underutilized lands with a new low-rise multiple dwelling representing gentle intensification and a missing middle housing type,” Katie Anderl, with the city’s planning department, said.

Councillors ultimately chose not to make a decision Monday. Instead they referred the matter to the Feb. 12 council meeting so ward councillor Christine Michaud could discuss the project’s design with staff and the developer.

Doon South developments get preliminary approval

The planning committee also approved zoning and official plan amendments to allow for 10 blocks of stacked townhouses at 404-430 New Dundee Road. The development will have a total of 160 units.

Pierre Chauvin with MHBC Planning, who’s working with developer Klondike Homes on the project, told council the units would likely be mostly two-bedrooms with some one-bedroom units. However, councillors asked that staff work with the developer to try to include more three-bedroom units.

Pending further approvals, Klondike Homes hopes to have the new buildings finished and ready for move-in by 2026.

Three homes that are currently at the property will be demolished. City staff said the developer has made arrangements to relocate the tenants who are currently living there.

The committee also gave the green light to another development planned next door. This one, at 448 New Dundee Road, would be made of up 14 single detached homes and 12 semi-detached homes.