Three northern cities offering free transit rides for voters on election day
Voters hit the polls in a few days for this year’s municipal election. Three northern Ontario cities are making it a bit easier for voters to get to the polls by offering free city bus rides to voting locations.
Greater Sudbury, North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie’s will be giving free rides to polling stations throughout the day.
“It’s something that we’ve looked at internally,” said North Bay transit manager Drew Poeta.
“It’s something that we thought would benefit not only seniors but all members of the public looking to access the polling station.”
Riders in Sault Ste. Marie have to show their voter identification card to the driver and tell them where they are voting.
Sudbury is following up on election days in the past and decided to implement its free rides for voters again.
Poeta said it’s the first time his city is giving voters free rides on election day. North Bay Transit will evaluate the free transit ride option when the next provincial and federal elections come around.
It should be noted Timmins is not offering free rides and is instead pushing its online voting option.
Election Day is Oct. 24.
