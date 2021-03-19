Three health units in northeastern Ontario are moving into the yellow-protect designation under the provincial framework that reflects the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in each area.

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is moving out of the red-control zone and into the yellow-protect. The Porcupine Health Unit and Timiskaming Health Unit are moving from orange-restrict zone into the yellow.

Green-prevent is the least restrictive, while grey-lockdown has the most restrictions. Public Health Sudbury & District remains in the grey zone, while Algoma Public Health remains in the yellow.

The changes take effect Monday.

North Bay had been in the red zone as it battled outbreaks involving COVID variants, which are much more contagious.

The move to the yellow zone is something of a surprise. During a weekly press conference on Thursday, Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health, said he expected the area to stay in the red zone.

In a tweet Friday, the health unit said residents still need to be cautious.

"As we move to a less restrictive level, it is still very important that we continue follow public health measures," the tweet said.

Also on Friday, the province announced adjustments to existing restrictions for communities in lockdown.

"While indoor dining continues to be prohibited for areas in the grey-lockdown level of the framework, outdoor dining will be permitted for regions in grey-lockdown, subject to physical distancing rules and a number of other public health and workplace safety measures," said a news release.

However, outdoor dining in lockdown areas will be limited to members of the same household, with exemptions for patrons who live alone and caregivers.