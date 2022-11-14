Three northern Ontario teens charged with assault

Three teens from Wawa, Ont., are facing criminal charges after a fight in the small northern Ontario town Friday night, police say.

Officers from the Superior East detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to an assault in progress on Mackey Street just before 10 p.m. Nov. 11, police said in a news release Monday.

A 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds were arrested at the scene as a result of an investigation, police said.

OPP Const. Ashley Nickle told CTV News in an email there were two victims, both adults, and one required medical attention for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

All three of the accused are charged with assault causing bodily harm and one of the 16-year-olds is facing a second charge of assault.

They were all released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5.

"The identities of the accused parties are being withheld as they are protected under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act," OPP said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.