Three northern teens facing charges of child porn

Three teens, two from northern Ontario, are now facing serious charges, including distributing child pornography.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Elliot Lake, it stems from a case of sharing intimate images on social media.

The trio was arrested and charged on Tuesday.

Police officials said the lengthy investigation began back in February after another teen came forward with a complaint.

Investigators determined she had shared intimate images with a close friend, those images were then allegedly shared with several others without her consent.

A 15-year-old from Elliot Lake and a 15-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie are facing charges of makes, prints, publishes or possession for the purpose of publication any child pornography, imports, distributes sells or possession for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography, possession of child pornography and distributing intimate images without consent.

A 16-year-old from Oshawa is facing similar charges along with two counts of assault.

The three teens are known to each other.

Police are warning parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of posting and sharing intimate pictures with people, even some they might think are their close friends.

"You are only as secure as your weakest friends, be careful with what you are sharing with your friend. Tomorrow you may come into school and not be part of that friend group anymore. The amount of information, sensitive pictures and items you shared with that friend, is now your arch-enemy," said OPP Constable Phil Young.

All three are scheduled to appear in court in Elliot Lake on June 5 to answer to the charges.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.