OC Transpo says three bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the drivers were working in the two days before symptoms developed, OC Transpo said, while the third did not have any interactions with the public during the 48 hours prior to showing symptoms of the disease.

All three employees are self-isolating at home, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said in a memo on Tuesday.

Each driver who had interacted with the public was last at work on Jan. 21 and developed symptoms on Jan. 23.

OC Transpo regularly releases the routes used by drivers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected routes are:

Bus #4725, Jan. 21, 2021:

Route 7: St. Laurent Station 3:55 p.m. to Carleton University 5:12 p.m.

Route 7: Carleton University 5:21 p.m. to St. Laurent Station 6:37 p.m.

Route 18: St. Laurent Station 6:52 p.m. to Parlia.m.ent Station 7:28 p.m.

Route 18: Parlia.m.ent Station 7:38 p.m. to St. Laurent Station 8:10 p.m.

Route 25: Carson & Montreal Road 8:58 p.m. to Millennium Park 9:44 p.m.

Route 30: Millennium Park 9:53 p.m. to Blair Station 10:19 p.m.

Route 30: Blair Station 10:33 p.m. to Jeanne D’Arc & Innes 10:45 p.m.

Route 138: Orleans Station 11:00 p.m. to Vantage Vanguard 11:37 p.m.

Route 138: Vantage Vanguard 11:42 p.m. to St. Louis Drive 12:23 a.m.

Bus #6489, Jan 21, 2021:

Route 235: Blair Station 4:03 p.m. to Gardenway Dr and Portobello Rd 4:34 p.m.

Route 12: Blair Station 4:57 p.m. to Parlia.m.ent Station 5:54 p.m.

Route 12: Parlia.m.ent Station 6:10 p.m. to Blair Station 7:08 p.m.

Route 12: Blair Station 7:27 p.m. to Parlia.m.ent Station 8:08 p.m.

Route 12: Parlia.m.ent Station 8:23 p.m. to Blair Station 9:09 p.m.

Route 12: Blair Station 9:27 p.m. to Parlia.m.ent Station 10:03 p.m.

Route 12: Parlia.m.ent Station 10:22 p.m. to Blair Station 11:04 p.m.

Route 12: Blair Station 11:12 p.m. to Parlia.m.ent Station 11:46 p.m.

Route 12: Parlia.m.ent Station 11:58 p.m. to Blair Station 12:38 a.m.

Route 12: Blair Station 1:14 a.m. to Parlia.m.ent Station 1:45 a.m.

"OC Transpo is identifying vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning over and above our enhanced cleaning process," Manconi wrote.

"If customers have concerns about exposure, they can contact Ottawa Public Health at 613-580-6744 to speak to a public health nurse or visit ottawapublichealth.ca."