Stratford, Ont.'s beloved swans are being killed by kindness

Three of Stratford, Ont.’s mute swans have died since Saturday of avian influenza (H5N1).

It’s suspected that the adult birds died after contracting the bird flu from migrating ducks visiting the area around Lake Victoria and the Avon River.

“Avian flu is back in the area,” explains Quin Malott, Stratford’s Parks, Forestry, and Cemetery manager. “This is the most likely cause of what’s happening to these birds.”

The behaviour of some visitors to the waterfront is putting more swans at risk.

Feeding waterfowl along the water encourages the swans to mingle with contagious ducks and geese — easily passing the deadly virus between species.

“To protect the rest of our birds, let’s quit feeding the birds along the river,” urges Malott.

Professor Shayan Sharif from the University of Guelph says the risk that a human may contract H5N1 influenza is low — but viruses can mutate.

“In general for poultry and birds it is highly contagious, but not for humans. Not at least at this point in time,” he tells CTV News London.

The swans are not wild.

During the winter they are housed in a special facility by the municipality, but the presence of avian flu in the area may change how they are cared for this year.

“This winter maybe we’ll feed them inside, locked in, and then once they are done eating we’ll let them out, just so the ducks can’t get in there,” says Sharif.

Avian flu has been carried by migratory birds to most Canadian provinces in recent years.

Malott says his team has a bond with the swans, and doesn’t want to see people feeding them in the park lead to more deaths.

“We can’t do a lot, but let’s do what we can. This is a loss for us. Staff and myself aren’t taking this well,” he adds.

Anyone who discovers a sick, injured, or deceased swan is asked to contact 519-271-0250 ext. 246.

Meanwhile in Owen Sound, city staff noticed a bird in the sanctuary at Harrison Park showing signs of possible Avian Influenza which has now been confirmed by Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley

To help prevent the spread of Avian Influenza, residents are encouraged to: