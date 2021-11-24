Three Ontario friends win $21-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot
Three Ontario friends are now $21 million richer after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot after playing together for 16 years.
According to the OLG, one of the friends, Kenneth Nitsotolis from Markham, woke up and checked his e-mail and got a massive surprise.
"I opened the e-mail and confetti appeared on the screen," Nitsotolis said. "I rubbed my eyes and thought we won $21,000, but there were too many numbers."
Kitsotolis said he video called his friends, Bill Tepelenas and Dino Martino from Toronto, to share the news.
The group have been playing Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max together since 2005.
"I had to send them a photo of the win and then they slowly started to believe it," Nitsotolis said.
The men will split the $21,185,218.10 jackpot from the Sept. 22 draw.
The group say they don’t have any plans on how to spend their winnings just yet.
According to the OLG, Lotto 6/49 players in Ontario have won more than $13.5 billion in prizes since 1982.
