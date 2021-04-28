Three Ottawa councillors request 9 p.m. closing time for ward parks

Three Ottawa councillors have requested earlier closing times for the parks in their wards, in accordance with new measures announced by the city in mid-April.

Following reports of large gatherings, public drinking and littering at parks such as Mooney's Bay and Vincent Massey on the weekend after Ontario's stay-at-home order came into effect, staff created a plan to allow councillors to choose whether any or all parks in their wards should close at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.

Anthony Di Monte, the city's manager of emergency and protective services, told reporters that changing the closing time of some parks to 9 p.m. from 11 p.m. would make enforcement easier for bylaw and police officers who respond to large gatherings because it's not as dark.

In a response to questions from CTV News Ottawa, city staff said councillors Jan Harder, Carol Anne Meehan and Eli El-Chantiry had requested earlier closing times for parks in their respective wards.

"Based on discussions with Ward Councillors, all parks in Wards 3 (Barrhaven) and 22 (Gloucester-South Nepean), and Sheila McKee Park in Ward 5 (West Carleton-March), now have a 9 p.m. closing time," said Dan Chenier, the city's general manager of recreation and cultural services, in a written statement.

Since the implementation of the new rules, bylaw officers have been called once to Ken Ross Park in Barrhaven, according to Bylaw and Regulatory Services Director Roger Chapman.

A sign at Brewer Park in Capital Ward (Ward 17) announcing a 9 p.m. closure was erected by mistake and later removed, City Manager Steve Kanellakos told reporters at a media availability following Wednesday's city council meeting. Ward councillor Shawn Menard had said he would not request an early closing time for any parks in his ward.

City spending $16,000 on signs announcing pandemic restrictions

All parks that are closing early have signs indicating as such, but the city says two additional types of signs are also going up at more than 1,100 parks across Ottawa.

"All parks with play equipment will have signs installed advising that a mask is required within five metres of playground equipment. Parks with sports courts, skate parks, tennis courts and other sports amenities will have signs advising these amenities are closed," Chenier said.

Playgrounds are allowed to be open under Ontario's stay-at-home order, but a local mandate requires that anyone within five metres of play equipment must wear a mask, with exceptions for children under two years of age and any children under five years of age who cannot or will not wear a mask.

Other outdoor sports amenities in public parks remain closed.

Chenier said these signs have cost the city $16,000.

"To date, $15,984 (+ HST) has been spent to produce the required inventory of the three different signs. This includes $2,160 for 9 p.m. closure signs, $12,960 for masks required signs, and $864 for closed amenities signs," he said.