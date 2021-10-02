Three Ottawa neighbourhoods have 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated

Three Ottawa neighbourhoods have at least 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as the city of Ottawa continues to inch closer to its vaccination goal.

As of Friday, 89 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 12 and older had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83 per cent of eligible residents had received two doses and were considered fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health has set a target of 90 per cent fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The neighbourhood of Stittsville has 88.9 per cent of residents fully vaccinated, while Edwards-Carlsbad Springs is at 88.4 per cent of residents fully vaccinated.

There are 11 Ottawa neighbourhoods with fewer than 70 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated. Ledbury-Heron Gate-Ridgemont has the lowest rate of full vaccination in Ottawa, at 61.7 per cent.

Ottawa Public Health continues to offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccinations clinics and Neighbourhood Vaccination Hubs to make COVID-19 vaccinations easier for residents. There are currently 10 Neighbourhood Vaccination Hubs in operation in the city of Ottawa, set up in Vanier, St. Laurent-Overbrook, Parkwood Hills, Lowertown, on Cyrville Road, Greenboro, Caldwell, AMA Community Centre, Heatherington and Bayshore.

Here is a list of all the Ottawa neighbourhoods wtih fully COVID-19 vaccination rates above the city of Ottawa's 83 per cent.

Vars – 100.2 per cent

Cumberland – 93.5 per cent

Richmond – 90 per cent

Stittsville - 88.9 per cent

Edwards-Carlsbad Springs – 88.4 per cent

Riverside South – Leitrim – 87.9 per cent

Manotick – 87.2 per cent

Stonebridge – Half Moon Bay – Heart's Desire – 87 per cent

Cityview - Crestview – Meadowlands – 85.7 per cent

South Keys – Greenboro West – 85.3 per cent

Bells Corners East – 85 per cent

Borden Farm – Fisher Glen – 84.7 per cent

Greely – 84.7 per cent

Carp – 84.6 per cent

Cardinal Creek – 84.2 per cent

Findlay Creek - 84.2 per cent

Island Park – Wellington Village – 84.1 per cent

Chapel Hill South – 84 per cent

Corkery – 83.9 per cent

Hunt Club Woods – Quintarra – Revelstoke – 83.6 per cent

Kanata Lakes – Arcardia – 83.2 per cent

Old Barrhaven West – 83.2 per cent

OTTAWA COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 817,185

Ottawa residents with two doses: 768,924

Percent of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Percent of population 12 and older with two doses: 83 per cent

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

12-17: 92 per cent (61,243 people)

18-29: 79 per cent (148,328 people)

30-39: 79 per cent (125,474 people)

40-49: 90 per cent (120,873 people)

50-59: 92 per cent (128,746 people)

60-69: 94 per cent (111,582 people)

70-79: 98 per cent (74,323 people)

80 and older: 104 per cent** (44,285 people)

Unknown age: 2,332 people

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated

12-17: 84 per cent (55,377 people)

18-29: 72 per cent (133,420 people)

30-39: 73 per cent (115,919 people)

40-49: 85 per cent (114,600 people)

50-59: 89 per cent (123,843 people)

60-69: 91 per cent (108,607 people)

70-79: 96 per cent (72,618 people)

80 and older: 100 per cent** (42,306 people)

Unknown age: 2,234 people

*OPH now assigns people to age categories based on year of birth, rather than date of birth. An 11-year-old born in 2009 is now included in the age 12-17 calculations, while a 17-year-old born in 2003 is included in the 18-29 category, etc.

**A 2020 population estimates suggest there are 42,388 people in Ottawa 80 and older. The current number of vaccinated people in that age category is slightly higher than that figure.